AU’s health heroes getting second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health care workers at Augusta University Health are getting their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

They got the first shots on Dec. 17.

It comes as AU Health set another record for hospitalizations Wednesday.

But there is good news: Officials say many COVID-19 patients are only staying three to five days. It used to be two to three weeks.

They also say their new antibody clinic is preventing more patients from being admitted.

This is the tube to fill with saliva for the COVID-19 test being offered by AU Health. (WRDW)

Also at AU Health, remember the hospital is now offering saliva tests for COVID-19 instead of nasal swab tests.

If you’ve done the saliva test before, it’s recently changed. Now you only have to fill a small tube instead of a small cup.

One important thing: If you want to take the saliva test, you can’t wear anything on your lips, like lipstick or lip gloss.

Doctors say it can mess with your results.

