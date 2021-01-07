Advertisement

Augusta Transit limits services to essential rides

By Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Augusta Transit says its services are now for essential rides only.

Essential travel includes getting to work and obtaining needed items for family and household members such as food, medicine and home sanitation.

All buses will have a reduced passenger-carrying capacity to comply with social distancing requirements.

While using Augusta Transit services, face masks are expected while waiting for and while riding transit. Riders must keep a safe distance from other customers and vehicle operators, wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer and stay home if they are ill.

Because the agency has been offering rides for free, passengers on non-essential trips have been displacing passengers on essential trips.

MORE | Hospitals find positive results in COVID-19 treatments for patients

Augusta Transit operators are not in a position to screen essential from non-essential riders, but for their own health and safety and social distancing requirements are empowered to limit the number of passengers.

If you as a passenger on an essential trip have been denied boarding or the bus has passed you by while waiting at a bus stop, call 706-821-1719 between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Augusta Transit will advise you of available options for you to get to your destination. Augusta Transit apologizes in advance for any inconvenience caused to passengers from the implementation of COVID-19 transit service procedures.

