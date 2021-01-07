Aiken Regional to limit visitation as pandemic continues
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Friday, Aiken Regional Medical Centers will update visitation guidelines:
- Emergency department visitors are not permitted at this time.
- Inpatient areas are permitted one visitor per day between noon and 6 p.m. The visitor is limited to the patient’s room with minimal movement throughout the hospital. The hospital also encourages the visitor stay as long as they’d like during visiting hours, refraining from multiple visits in one day. The visitor should enter and exit through the hospital’s front entrance only.
- New mothers are permitted one adult overnight visitor (deemed a support person). Visitors are not permitted for diagnostic testing.
- Patients with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments can be accompanied by one adult overnight visitor.
- Progressive care, intensive care, outpatient testing/surgery and behavioral health visitors are not permitted.
- A patient at the end of life is permitted two visitors.
- Pediatric patients can be accompanied by one adult/guardian throughout the entire treatment; siblings are not permitted.
As an additional precaution, all visitors must observe the following guidelines while visiting an Aiken Regional facility:
- Patients, visitors, medical staff and associates will continue to be screened prior to entry, have their temperature checked and are required to wear a mask or face covering over the mouth and nose.
- It is recommended that individuals bring a mask with them. However, if they do not have a mask, one will be provided.
- Visitors are requested to wash hands, use hand-sanitizer and practice social distancing for the safety and wellbeing of others.
- Visitors must be at least 18 years of age.
- Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, or who are pending COVID-19 test results, will not be permitted visitors.
These visitation guidelines and screening protocols will apply to Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services, Business and Industry, Cancer Care Institute of Carolina, Diabetes and Nutrition Teaching Center, Hitchcock Rehab Services (Adult and Children), Palmetto Pediatric Center, Southside Imaging, Surgery Center of Aiken, Women’s Breast Health and Imaging, and the Wound Healing Institute of Carolina.
