Aiken Regional to limit visitation as pandemic continues

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Friday, Aiken Regional Medical Centers will update visitation guidelines:

Emergency department visitors are not permitted at this time.

Inpatient areas are permitted one visitor per day between noon and 6 p.m. The visitor is limited to the patient’s room with minimal movement throughout the hospital. The hospital also encourages the visitor stay as long as they’d like during visiting hours, refraining from multiple visits in one day. The visitor should enter and exit through the hospital’s front entrance only.

New mothers are permitted one adult overnight visitor (deemed a support person). Visitors are not permitted for diagnostic testing.

Patients with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments can be accompanied by one adult overnight visitor.

Progressive care, intensive care, outpatient testing/surgery and behavioral health visitors are not permitted.

A patient at the end of life is permitted two visitors.