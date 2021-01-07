Absentee, military votes continue to roll into Georgia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The vast majority of votes are in but between absentee and military votes, there are still thousands left to count.

Richmond County election workers on Thursday plan to count more than 1,100 votes from two precincts that hadn’t been counted yet.

And as of Wednesday afternoon, several counties around the state still hadn’t finished counting absentee ballots.

“With the margins, we’re seeing, the final outcome will be dependent on a couple of things. The absentee ballots that came in on Tuesday that many counties checked in and finished up already, but some of the larger counties have not yet,” Gabriel Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office said.

The Atlanta area’s predominantly Democratic DeKalb County still had thousands of absentee ballots left to count on Wednesday, leading state election leaders to predict margins outside the half-a-percentage-point threshold for a recount.

But Richmond County’s election leaders say they’re preparing for anything.

“We’re very meticulous about documentation and the way you store voted ballots and how you label the boxes so that we can easily recreate our election night experience,” Director Lynn Bailey said.

With a lower voter turnout than November, Bailey says a recount likely wouldn’t take as many days as it did during the general election.

“The process of pushing pieces of paper through a scanner will take less time,” she said.

State leaders say if this election season has taught them anything, it’s that maybe it’s time to rethink the way Georgia does elections altogether.

“We’re going to see reforms, I guarantee you that,” Sterling said. “Right now, we have a no-excuse absentee. We may see a move by the legislature to move to an excuse-based system. And taking away signature match by having a specific photo I.D. or unique identifier pin like other states do.”

As for the next steps here, the Richmond County Board of Elections will meet Monday to decide whether to include any of their 123 provisional ballots.

Then on Tuesday, they’ll certify their election results.

Counties have until Jan. 15 to certify, and then the state has a week after that.

