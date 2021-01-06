Thomson High athletic director shakeup linked to COVID-19 violation

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now know what led to the athletic director of Thomson High School being relieved of those duties.

McDuffie County School System Superintendent Dr. Mychele C. Rhodes said Larry Dunn was relieved of athletic director duties due to not following district COVID-19 protocols at a game on Dec. 26.

Dunn is still employed as an assistant principal.

Athletic director duties have been taken over by Cecil Strong.

The decision to relieve Dunn of athletic director duties was made by the McDuffie County Board of Education.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.