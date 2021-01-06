This local 11-year-old makes special soaps — and money

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The typical hobby for a young boy may be things like riding a bike or even playing video games.

But 11-year-old Parker River says he has another unique hobby — making soap.

“Whenever I started out, I did like little, bitty soaps, and I really liked doing that,” he said.

He says what started out small quickly transformed to something much bigger.

“I started to progress more and more on my business, so I started going out of the box and doing bigger things instead of little, bitty soaps,” he said.

The shapes include superheroes, dinosaurs and even doughnuts.

And yes, it’s all soap.

“I have the doughnuts, and they think it’s candy, or I made a bar, and people said it looks like gummy bears in them,” he said.

Parker says he has done birthdays, baby showers and even weddings. Some orders average around $300.

“I was happy that I sold out and thankful that I sold out,” he said.

He says in the middle of a pandemic, who doesn’t want clean hands? And if you’re looking to wash away the germs in style, he’s got a soap for you.

“They will smell different each time I put them in,” he said.

The soap kid has got you covered.

“I would love to continue doing this for a while,” he said.

On the Net

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.