Speaking to supporters in D.C., Trump spreads praise for Perdue, Loeffler

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump seems to be acknowledging Republicans’ losses in the two Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

Trump used a rally of supporters in Washington to rail against what he described as “weak Republicans.”

But he singled out the two GOP senate candidates in Georgia, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, for praise.

Trump said “they fought a good race, never had a shot.”

Democrat Raphael Warnock beat Loeffler on Tuesday, according to AP projections. And Democrat Jon Ossoff is holding onto his lead over Perdue, but it’s too early to call that race. An Ossoff victory would give Democrats control of the Senate.Trump’s comments came in an address to supporters who gathered to show their support for him and his unproved claims of election fraud.

Later the U.S. Capitol was locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between the Trump supporters and police.

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

