S.C. Dept. of Education deactivates COVID-19 complaint form for teachers, students, families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Education deactivated an online form that allowed teachers, students and families to report instances where COVID-19 protocols were not followed in schools.

The education advocacy group, SCforEd, tweeted out a picture of the website showing that the form would no longer be accepting responses.

“SC Department of Education deactivated the form stack for referring covid violations in schools. We are disappointed in this decision as it gave school staff members some measure of comfort to know they had an outlet for concerns,” SCforEd said in the tweet.

The South Carolina Department of Education responded to the tweet and said that the form was taken down due to privacy concerns for families and teachers.

“We received an unprecedented number of FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests from news outlets that compromised the privacy of families and educators that submitted complaints,” the South Carolina tweeted.

The agency is still encouraging students, families and teachers to continue to report COVID-19 compliance issues by calling 803-734-8500 or emailing info@ed.sc.gov.

