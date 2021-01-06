S.C. bills seek to ban vaccine mandates, Confederate license plates

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Four state lawmakers in South Carolina have pre-filed a bill that would ban mandatory vaccinations.

House Bill 3511 seeks to change state law to say vaccines “may be provided only to those individuals who agree to vaccination.”

The bill states the reason for this change would be to protect the rights of citizens and “prohibit discrimination.”

It includes a sentence that would block employers from requiring employees to be vaccinated -- which is currently legal .

The bill appears to have some bipartisan support, as one Democratic representative joined three Republicans to file it: Reps. Steven Long, R-Spartanburg, Leola Robinson, D-Greenville, Mike Burns, R-Greenville, and Sandy McGarry, R-Lancaster.

Since its pre-filing on Dec. 16, the bill has been referred to the Committee on Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs.

To read it in full, click or tap here .

Banning battle flag

A South Carolina House member wants the make sure the Confederate Battle Flag no longer appears on state-issued license plates.

State Democratic Minority Leader Rep. Todd Rutherford is sponsoring House bill H 3091, which would call for changes in the state’s Sons of Confederate Veterans specialty license plates.

“Each special license plate shall not contain a Confederate flag,” the bill reads.

If the bill passes, anyone who has one of the current specialty plates, which include the square Confederate battle flag design, will receive a new plate without the banner if they renew their license plate. No new plates would be issued that bear the banner.

The plates are issued for two-year periods at a cost of $30. A portion of that fee goes to the South Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle’s website says.

While supporters of the Confederate flag argue that it is a symbol of the state’s Confederate heritage, opponents have claimed it is a symbol of hate and that it celebrates slavery.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans is a historical, patriotic and non-political organization dedicated to “ensuring that a true history of the 1861-1865 period is preserved,” its website states.

From reports by WIS and WCSC