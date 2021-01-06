Richmond County School System updates return plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has provided updates to its return-to-class plan after the holiday break.

Based on current data and advice from health officials, the school system will proceed with the following changes:

All virtual students will begin instruction on Jan. 12.

All face-to-face students will begin learn at home instruction on Jan. 14. Teachers will support student learning each day.

Schools will coordinate time for face-to-face students to pick up textbooks and resources, register, complete orientation and open house between Jan. 11-13.

RCSS elementary school students will tentatively resume face-to-face instruction on Jan. 25 pending further advisement from public health agencies.

RCSS students in K-8, middle and high schools will tentatively resume face-to-face instruction on Jan. 26 pending further advisement from public health agencies.

Students will be considered present for the entirety of the learn at home period as long as all assignments are completed.

Meals will be available for school pick up or bus delivery. Parents can pick meals up from the nearest school kitchen every Tuesday and Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For families needing bus delivery of meals, their nearest meal stop can be located at rcboe.org/LearnatHome or you can cal the RCSS Transportation Helpline at 706-796-4777.

Additional resources to support learning and instruction for face-to-face students include FEV tutoring, WIFI on Wheels and digital learning supports and can be accessed at rcboe.org/LearnatHome.

During the Learn@Home period, WIFI on Wheels neighborhood access points will operate with an expanded schedule daily from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. To find the nearest location and instructions for connecting, visit rcboe.org/LearnatHome.

Parents should expect detailed updates regarding resource pick up, orientation and open house from their school(s) this week.

Additional updates about school system operations and the return to face-to-face instruction will be provided by on Jan. 20.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.