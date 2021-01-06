‘I’m not a murderer’: Cops clear ex-owner of Orangeburg County home where body found in freezer

NORWAY, S.C. (WIS) - We’re hearing today from the former owner of a Norway home where a body was found in a freezer .

“I lived in there for 10 years,” said Ronald Phillips.

The house that Phillips once called home now the center of a high-profile investigation after the body was found Sunday night.

“These kids went in there Sunday night when it was dark, and then came back out and opened the freezer and there was a body,” said Phillips.

Before this home in Norway, S.C., burned to the ground, a body was found in a freezer there. (WRDW)

Phillips sold the property years ago but says the house has always had a haunted reputation in the Norway community.

“People started busting the windows out and going in because it’s always been known that there’s a few voices in that house,” the former owner explained.

After the body was found, investigators called Philips in for questioning, but he was quickly released.

“Everybody knows me as a person, and I’m not a murderer,” said Phillips.

There was a new twist to the story Tuesday as the Orangeburg County Fire District investigated a “suspicious fire” that destroyed the home just one day after the body was found .

“It was leveled to the ground so evidently someone’s trying to cover up something,” he said. “I don’t know, I don’t have the answer.”

