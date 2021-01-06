Advertisement

Homicide death investigation underway in Burke County

Deputies are looking for any information that can aide in the investigation of Brian Carwell's death and his stolen vehicle.((Source: The Burke County Sheriff's Office))
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway in Burke County after sheriff’s office deputies responded to a call in reference to a person who was struck by a car.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they were called to Spread Oak Road, just west of Hannah Lane, around 5:39 a.m. Deputies found the body of a man a short time later.

The coroner identified the man as Brian Carswell. The coroner says Carswell died from an apparent gunshot wound, ruling the death as a homicide.

Carswell’s vehicle has also been reported and is considered stolen at this time. The vehicle (pictured above) is a burgundy 2016 Chrysler 200 – GA Tag RXN9274.

Any information regarding this investigation or vehicle can be forwarded to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office (706) 554-2133.

