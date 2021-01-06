Ga., S.C. politicians speak as protesters storm U.S. Capitol
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, Georgia and South Carolina politicians joined a chorus asking for peace and for the protesters to leave.
Congressman Rick Allen tweeted late Wednesday that he was safe and in a secure location.
New Senator-elect Raphael Warnock also tweeted about the violence.
Rep. Jeff Duncan also called upon the protesters to stop.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, an ally of the president, called the situation a “national embarrassment.”
Fellow South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott condemned the protesters.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.