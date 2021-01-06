Ga., S.C. politicians speak as protesters storm U.S. Capitol

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, Georgia and South Carolina politicians joined a chorus asking for peace and for the protesters to leave.

Congressman Rick Allen tweeted late Wednesday that he was safe and in a secure location.

I'm in a safe, secure location. The violence in our U.S. Capitol is anti-American and unacceptable. I urge all protestors to respect our law enforcement and immediately leave the building. — Rick W. Allen (@RepRickAllen) January 6, 2021

New Senator-elect Raphael Warnock also tweeted about the violence.

In this moment of unrest, violence and anger, we must remember the words of Dr. King, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.” Let each of us try to be a light to see our country out of this dark moment. — Senator-Elect Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) January 6, 2021

Rep. Jeff Duncan also called upon the protesters to stop.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, an ally of the president, called the situation a “national embarrassment.”

I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now!



This is a national embarrassment. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2021

Fellow South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott condemned the protesters.

The violence occurring at the United States Capitol right now is simply unacceptable, and I fully condemn it.



Team Scott is safe.



God bless the U.S. Capitol Police and U.S. Secret Service for protecting us. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 6, 2021

