Ga., S.C. politicians speak as protesters storm U.S. Capitol

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, Georgia and South Carolina politicians joined a chorus asking for peace and for the protesters to leave.

Congressman Rick Allen tweeted late Wednesday that he was safe and in a secure location.

New Senator-elect Raphael Warnock also tweeted about the violence.

Rep. Jeff Duncan also called upon the protesters to stop.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, an ally of the president, called the situation a “national embarrassment.”

Fellow South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott condemned the protesters.

