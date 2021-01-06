Advertisement

Friday is deadline to apply for Richmond County specialized school programs

By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents and students planning to apply for the magnet and specialized programs in the Richmond County School System have until Friday to submit their documentation.

The late application window is April 1 to May 1 and only programs with available space will be open.

Information about the magnet and specialized programs as well as instructions on how to complete the online application are available on the district’s website at https://rcboe.info/SchoolOptionsGuide2021-2022.

