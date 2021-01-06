Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected this evening into tonight. Lows are expected to vary from the mid to upper 30s in the city to the low 30s in the country. Winds will be calm overnight.

Our next rain maker is expected to move in late Thursday and exit by Friday afternoon. This will be thanks to an area of low pressure that moves through the region. The current trajectory of the low doesn’t look like it will pose a severe weather risk since the warm and unstable air will stay south of the CSRA. Rain totals look to be between 0.50-0.75″ between Thursday and Friday, but isolated areas could exceed an inch. Most of the day Thursday will be dry with highest rain chances Thursday evening-night. Highs on Thursday should hit the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Rain is most likely Thursday night into Friday morning as the main low tracks through the CSRA. Lows Thursday night into Friday morning will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will turn more out of the northeast Thursday night between 8-12 mph.

The first half of Friday looks wet as the low continues slowly towards the coast. We are expecting showers to continue through at least around midday Friday. Clouds sticking around in the afternoon will keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s Friday. Winds will be out of the north between 8-12 mph.

We are expecting a beautiful weekend with seasonal temperatures. Saturday morning looks chilly with lows in the mid 30s. Highs Saturday are expected to be in the mid 50s with plenty of sun during the day. Sunday mornings lows are expected to be back down in the mid to low 30s. Sunday looks dry, but we could see a few clouds. Highs are expected to be back into the mid to upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

Another rain maker is expected to move through the CSRA on Monday. No severe weather or flood risk with rain Monday. Looking dry by Tuesday of next week with highs in the mid 50s.

