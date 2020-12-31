Advertisement

University Hospital to get more nurses to help with shortage

University Hospital will get more nurses to help with staffing issues.
University Hospital will get more nurses to help with staffing issues.
By Tyria Goines
Dec. 31, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While nurse shortages plague hospitals across the nation, one local hospital is finally getting some much-needed aid.

The Department of Community Health announced today it is sending University Hospital more nurses to help with their staffing problems and to handle the increased number of inpatient COVID-19 cases.

We have reached out to University Hospital for more information.

