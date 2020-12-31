Today is your last chance to vote early in Georgia runoffs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is the last day of early voting in the Georgia Senate runoffs.

The election will be Tuesday, but early voting sites will be closed Friday and Monday.

Turnout continues to be strong in Richmond County, which has four early voting sites. Elections Director Lynn Bailey said 3,959 people cast their ballots on Wednesday, bringing the county’s advance voting grand total to 26,923.

Other statistics from Bailey:

19,589 vote-by-mail absentee ballots have been validated and accepted.

Current turnout is 33.5 percent.

Turnout at this point in the Nov. 3 general election was 43 percent.

Early voting schedule

RICHMOND COUNTY

Where: Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St.; Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road and Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road

When: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Thursday

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Where: Building G-3 at the government complex in Evans and the old Euchee Creek Library in Grovetown

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Thursday

Key information for voters

If you are a Richmond County voter with a mail-in ballot, you can return it using a secure drop box at:

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 103 Diamond Lakes Way

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road

Warren Road Recreation Center, 300 Warren Road

Augusta Service Center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road

For those voting by mail, Ballot Trax allows them to check the status of their ballot. Once you sign up, notifications are sent to your phone every step of the way, from when your application is received to the moment your vote is counted.

Other things to know

All voters voting in person during advance voting must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification.

Voters opting to vote in person are asked to wear a clean face covering

Due to social distancing requirements, only a certain number of voters can be inside each facility. Voting in person will likely take longer than normal under these circumstances.

Sample ballots are available at the Richmond County Board of Elections website at www.augustaga.gov/vote or at Georgia’s My Vote Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov

