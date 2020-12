AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Hephzibah Middle School teacher charged with child molestation has pleaded not guilty.

Rumah Byrapaka, 24, was arrested back in January, accused of sending illicit messages and photos to a 13-year-old boy over Instagram, as well as touching him inappropriately.

On Wednesday, she pleaded not guilty.

