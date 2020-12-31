Advertisement

Slow left lane drivers could face harsh penalties if S.C. bill becomes law

It's something that has probably happened to everyone: getting stuck behind a slow driver in the left lane.
By Zach Wilcox
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:31 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – It’s something that has probably happened to everyone: getting stuck behind a slow driver in the left lane.

Several South Carolina state representatives are hoping to make it so people will think twice before holding up traffic in the fast lane.

They have filed a bill creating harsher penalties for “improper use of the left lane.”

A law already exists in South Carolina that states drivers should drive on the right side of all roadways unless they’re passing another car, making a turn or the right lane is blocked. It also states that any cars going less than the rate of traffic should move to the farthest right lane available unless they’re passing.

The only problem is that the current law doesn’t have any penalties attached to it.

So the bill drafted by seven South Carolina lawmakers would make driving slow in the left lane a misdemeanor offense, with a $200 fine and two points off a person’s license.

Vance Mattis, who drives trucks all across the Midwest and East Coast, is in support of the bill.

“See it on a daily basis. It’s irritating to say the least, and the unfortunate thing is I don’t see a lot of enforcement on it.”

But while he supports the $200 fine, he believes the two points off the license is a little harsh.

“To have the two points off and all of a sudden your insurance rates are getting jacked up as well, that’s pretty steep,” Mattis said.

It takes 16 points to get a license revoked.

But the bill still has quite a journey before possibly hitting the governor’s desk for a signature. It will start in the Education and Public Works Committee on Jan. 12.

