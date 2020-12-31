Rep. Joe Wilson to object to Electoral College certification

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congressman Joe Wilson will object to the certification of the Electoral College in the House of Representatives on Jan. 6, he announced Thursday.

The South Carolina Republican said there was an “open invitation for fraud” during the 2020 presidential election.

Wilson said irregularities have been ignored by the courts. He issued the following statement:

“As a former Lexington County Election Commissioner, not just as a Member of Congress, I am disgusted at the irregularities in the 2020 presidential election. The failure to validate signatures, the omission of witnesses, the interruption of counting before completion, the denial of poll watchers for access to fully observe, the extension of ballots received beyond Election Day, and the registration of illegal aliens, allowing non-citizens to vote, are all an open invitation for fraud. I had counted on courts to fully consider lawsuits by 18 states and 126 members of Congress, but the Courts have declined to act and it is my duty to object to the Electoral count because irregularities were never addressed.”

Wilson is not the first South Carolina congressman to say he will object to the certification. Rep. Jeff Duncan declared Wednesday that he would object.

While President Donald Trump has repeatedly made claims of widespread voter fraud altering the result of the election, substantial evidence has not been shared. Court challenges to the election have been dismissed at several levels, all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Electoral College certified President-elect Joe Biden’s win on Dec. 14. Congress must certify the Electoral College on Jan. 6 ahead of Inauguration Day on Jan. 20.

Copyright 2020 WIS