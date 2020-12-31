Red Cross helps CSRA family pick up pieces after house fires

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just hours before Christmas, one North Augusta mother was preparing for the holiday morning. Then her family was faced with the unimaginable.

“I was in shock. I didn’t know what to do, my spouse grabbed the kids, and I was trying to save Christmas in my house, and it burnt to the ground.”

Alexis Murphy is a single mother of four young children. A year after being gifted a house from her mother, that same house would be in ruins.

“We put all that hard work into it, and we did everything to this house to make it what it was. And to lose something you put all your money, and even everything you earned for Christmas for your kids, it is hard,” Murphy said.

According to the Red Cross, December and January are the peak months for house fires. From January 1 to December 15, South Carolina’s Red Cross responded to more than 1,800 home fires.

Overall, the pandemic has led to a record-breaking number of responses and assistance calls from people like Alexis.

“It’s a hard situation, especially when you have a child that keeps saying they want to go home, and there’s not a home to go to anymore,” she said. “We didn’t have any Christmas.”

Alexis thinks the fire got too out of hand.

“...I don’t understand, you know, the answers are just not clear to me. It’s not fair,” she said.

North Augusta Public Safety says there was an issue connecting a hose to the fire hydrant, but it didn’t slow them from getting water on the fire. They were able to use water from their trucks.

The cause for the fire is still undetermined, and for Alexis, the last few days have been the hardest.

“You got to start from the bottom and go up, and it’s hard,” she said.

Alexis says she still needs some essential items. If you want to lend a hand, we’ll have information on our website on how you can help out.

The Red Cross says they’ve helped more people this year than they’ve helped in the last two decades. For South Carolina, they’ve assisted 5,100 people across the state. That’s 800 more than last year.

If you would like to help the Murphy family, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.