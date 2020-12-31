Advertisement

Officials on scene of fire on Stablebridge Dr in Augusta

More than five separate fire departments responded to this fire.((Source: WRDW))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fire officials are responding to a structure fire at 304 Stablebridge Dr in Augusta.

Firefighters on scene tell us they believe the fire started on the side of house, near the garage. The family of the home has two adults and children, however, they were at another home on the street when the fire started.

Officials do not know the cause of the fire yet.

Officials tell us the house has ammunition in it and it is firing, however, they say it’s not a threat. The fire is almost out and firefighters are checking for hotspots.

More than five separate fire departments responded to this fire. The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

