Advertisement

New Year’s Eve storms, possible tornadoes expected in South

Severe weather is expected across the South on New Year's Eve.
Severe weather is expected across the South on New Year's Eve.(Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Severe storms capable of spinning up tornadoes are expected across the Deep South.

Forecasters say the storms are expected to strike the region on Thursday — New Year’s Eve.

The national Storm Prediction Center says the area most at risk of severe weather on Thursday includes parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

The region at enhanced risk of severe weather includes more than 4 million people and the metropolitan areas of New Orleans; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Beaumont, Texas.

“Tornadoes along with damaging wind gusts and large hail are all potential threats,” according to the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Forecasters say the risk of severe weather will later spread into Alabama and parts of the Florida Panhandle.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
A ‘distraction’ vs. a ‘disaster’: Have Trump and Kemp gone from allies to enemies?
One officer was injured and a second man was killed following an officer-involved shooting at a...
Bullet didn’t kill suspect shot by officer near Washington County prison
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
C.A.V.E Task Force ending operations
C.A.V.E Task Force disbands after assisting in more than 360 cases
News 12 is on the scene of a traffic accident at 635 Edgefield Rd.
Traffic collision with injuries reported at Edgefield Road

Latest News

Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man suspected of a felony in an exchange of gunfire...
Minneapolis to release bodycam video in fatal shooting
From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
A ‘distraction’ vs. a ‘disaster’: Have Trump and Kemp gone from allies to enemies?
Some Florida seniors waited in line overnight to get the vaccine.
Florida seniors rush to get COVID-19 vaccine
Which charities should Angela Swarts donate her money to?
Local business owner wants you to vote on which charities she donates to