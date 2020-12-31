Advertisement

Nearly 700 S.C. nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 to receive money through S.C. CARES Act

Hundreds of nonprofits in South Carolina who have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic...
Hundreds of nonprofits in South Carolina who have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic will be getting some extra money soon.(Giorgio Trovato)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Hundreds of nonprofits in South Carolina who have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic will be getting some extra money soon.

Back in October, Gov. Henry McMaster announced two new grant programs made available through the SC CARES Act: the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program and the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program.

On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Administration announced that 686 organizations will receive money through the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program. Those who applied were eligible to receive between $2,500 to $50,000 in funds.

WMBF News looked through the recipients and found some local nonprofit organizations that will benefit from the funding.

The Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, Family Support Services of Horry County, Meals on Wheels of Horry County and New Directions of Horry County will receive $50,000 in grant money. Habitat for Humanity of Horry County is expected to receive $49,788 in grant money.

Organizations in Florence will also receive help. Florence Little Theatre and Florence Symphony Orchestra will receive $49,788.

LIST | Nonprofit Relief Grant Program Funding Recipients

In all, $25 million dollars will be awarded to nonprofit organizations across the Palmetto State.

The grant payments will occur through Jan. 2021, according to the state Department of Administration.

As for the Minority and Small Business Relief Grants, a list of those recipients is expected to be released on Thursday.

