Man last seen in September is still missing, deputies say

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking the help of the community to find Sammy Young.

Young, 54, was last seen leaving 130 Old Louisville Road at about 1 p.m. on September 15, 2020. He has brown eyes and black hair, is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 265 pounds.

If you have any information about where Young might be, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

