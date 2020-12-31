Advertisement

Man last seen in September is still missing, deputies say

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community to find Sammy Young.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community to find Sammy Young.((Source: The Burke County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking the help of the community to find Sammy Young.

Young, 54, was last seen leaving 130 Old Louisville Road at about 1 p.m. on September 15, 2020. He has brown eyes and black hair, is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 265 pounds.

If you have any information about where Young might be, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
A ‘distraction’ vs. a ‘disaster’: Have Trump and Kemp gone from allies to enemies?
One officer was injured and a second man was killed following an officer-involved shooting at a...
Bullet didn’t kill suspect shot by officer near Washington County prison
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
C.A.V.E Task Force ending operations
C.A.V.E Task Force disbands after assisting in more than 360 cases
Craig Stripling
Follow-up: Two arrested after Aiken County man suffers loss, theft and COVID-19

Latest News

University Hospital will get more nurses to help with staffing issues.
University Hospital to get more nurses to help with shortage
Vaccine
COVID-19 updates: Ga. vaccine plans, AU immunizations and more
From left: Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue
Loeffler, Perdue say Republicans will have 8,000 poll watchers for runoff
Spearman
S.C. superintendent says schools need to offer in-person option