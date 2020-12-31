Loeffler rallies Republicans in Augusta visit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days ahead of Tuesday’s Georgia Senate runoff vote, Sen. Kelly Loeffler paid a visit to Augusta.

She was joined Wednesday by U.S. Rep. Rick Allen at the Second City Distillery.

With early voting ending today, Loeffler encouraged Republican voters to head to the polls.

The incumbent Republican is facing a challenge from Democrat Raphael Warnock. In the same election, fellow Republican Sen. David Perdue will go up against Democrat Jon Ossoff. All four were on the general election ballot in November, but none gained a sufficient majority to claim a seat.

“We are the firewall, Georgia. This is our moment. It’s down to us. The eyes of the nation are on all of us, and we’re part of history. We’re part of saving this country,” she said at the rally.

Ahead of Loeffler’s visit, Democrats held a news conference in front of the Augusta municipal building.

State Rep. Sheila Clark Nelson, who represents parts of south Augusta, expressed support for Warnock and Ossoff.

She urged Georgians not to let the holidays keep them from making it to the polls.

“With Christmas just behind us and New Year’s coming up, we don’t want people getting distracted and forgetting to vote,” she said. “We need every single Georgian to go vote early, in-person before New Year’s. Do not wait.”

Warnock will be in Augusta on Monday for a drive-in rally, but he hasn’t announced the time or venue.

The runoffs have gained the national spotlight because the outcome will determine which party controls the Senate.

Campaigning for the Democrats, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will visit the Peach State on Sunday and President-elect Joe Biden will come to Georgia on Monday . Also on Monday, President Trump will be in Georgia to campaign for the GOP ticket , just days after he slammed the Republican leadership of the Peach State, calling for Gov. Brian Kemp to resign . The president’s tweet storm came as fellow Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said multiple rechecks of various types confirmed that Trump lost the presidential race in Georgia.

