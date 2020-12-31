Advertisement

Loeffler, Perdue say Republicans will have 8,000 poll watchers for runoff

From left: Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue
From left: Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue(WRDW)
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue announced that Republicans have recruited more than 8,000 residents to volunteer as poll watchers for the runoffs on Tuesday.

Poll watcher recruitment was done to “ensure the upcoming elections are safe and secure,” according to a news release from the incumbent Republican senators.

“Georgia Republicans are running the largest and most aggressive ballot security and voter integrity operation in state history,” the news release said.

MORE | Have Trump and Kemp gone from allies to enemies?

“Georgians deserve total confidence in the fairness and accuracy of our state’s elections, and we’re thankful to the thousands of volunteers who will ensure that these runoffs are safe, secure, and that every legal vote is counted,” the senators said. “Georgia Republicans have already mobilized the most robust ground game and poll watching operation in the state’s history and are fully prepared to make certain that the integrity of next week’s elections will not be cast under a shadow of doubt. Everything is on the line on Election Day – no Georgian should have to question the outcomes.”

Perdue is locked in a runoff battle against Democrat Jon Ossoff, while Loeffler is facing a challenge from Democrat Raphael Warnock. All four were on the Nov. 3 ballot, but none got a sufficient majority of votes to win a seat.

The outcome of the races will determine which party controls the Senate.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WCTV

Most Read

From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
A ‘distraction’ vs. a ‘disaster’: Have Trump and Kemp gone from allies to enemies?
One officer was injured and a second man was killed following an officer-involved shooting at a...
Bullet didn’t kill suspect shot by officer near Washington County prison
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
C.A.V.E Task Force ending operations
C.A.V.E Task Force disbands after assisting in more than 360 cases
News 12 is on the scene of a traffic accident at 635 Edgefield Rd.
Traffic collision with injuries reported at Edgefield Road

Latest News

Vaccine
COVID-19 updates: Ga. vaccine plans, AU immunizations and more
Spearman
S.C. superintendent says schools need to offer in-person option
Classroom
S.C. teachers want to know when they’ll be vaccinated
Vaccinations
S.C. lawmakers push for faster vaccinations