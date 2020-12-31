Local business owner wants you to vote on which charities she donates to

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local business owner is asking residents to help her decide which two charities will split a $5,000 donation.

It’s part of an effort by Spherion owner Angela Swarts to mark 25 years of staffing and recruiting service to the Augusta business community.

With the help of her team, she has nominated these charities:

She is calling on the local community to vote on which of these two charities will receive $2,500 each.

People can vote at https://www.spherion.com/swartscelebration.

The winners will be announced at noon Jan. 6 on Facebook Live.

