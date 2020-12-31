Kemp announces more Georgians to become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Brian Kemp and health officials have announced plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine administration to more Georgians and high-risk individuals.

The plan will add adults aged 65 and older, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and first responders to the current group of individuals eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Healthcare workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities are already in this highest priority group.

The expanded administration of the vaccine is expected to begin within the next two weeks if supplies allow.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for prioritizing vaccination. States have the flexibility to tailor these recommendations based on their specific needs and available vaccine.

“We will continue to monitor the administration efforts of our public health workers and partners in the private sector, and the supply chain of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to ensure eligible Georgians are vaccinated without delay,” Kemp said in the release.

While the state is administering the vaccine, health officials continue to say that it is critical for Georgians to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, and wash hands frequently.

