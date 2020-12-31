GA reports 8,500+ new cases, SC ramps up vaccinations heading into the new year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As 2020 comes to an end, the pandemic is following close behind as the two-state reports more COVID-19 cases and related-deaths.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 8,551 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, Dec. 31, and 68 new COVID-19 deaths.

This brings the total to 566,676 confirmed cases reported in the state since the pandemic began. A total of 9,872 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across the state.

Across the river in the Palmetto State, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced a report of 3,234 new cases. There are also 39 new COVID-19 related deaths.

This brings the total number of people with confirmed cases to 283,424, and confirmed deaths to 4,885.

The 39 deaths spanned from Dec. 9 to 29, with the majority happening from Dec. 26 to 28, DHEC reported.

As of this morning, DHEC reports that 391,100 doses have been administered across the state. Health officials anticipate starting to bring vaccines to smaller facilities next week.

As for distributing the vaccine to more groups, health officials predict to start that expansion in late winter to early spring for high-risk individuals. And from spring to summer, opening vaccinations to the general public.

For teachers and students returning to the classroom after the break, all taff wanting the vaccine should all be vaccinated before the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Health officials are continuing work towards an approved pediatric vaccine.

