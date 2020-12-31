Donate blood this afternoon and get a free lunch, T-shirt

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center says it’s in desperate need of blood donations of all types.

To help ease that problem, the center is hosting a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. today at Stone Roastery, 502 Belvedere Clearwater Road in North Augusta.

The center held a similar one Wednesday at Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church in Augusta.

To encourage people to donate, the center even gave out free lunch and T-shirts.

Organizers say its the least they can do to ask people during such a busy time.

“Our community has continued to help us so we’re just asking for a little bit more help,” Kayla Corley said. “Just a little push to get us through the end of the year to make sure, especially with the holiday coming up, that we are prepared for anything and everything the hospital needs.”

The blood center says anyone who donates will be screened for COVID-19 antibodies and notified of a positive result.

