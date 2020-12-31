Advertisement

Deputies say this man stole cash at Columbia County hotel

If you recognize this man, Columbia County deputies want to hear from you.
If you recognize this man, Columbia County deputies want to hear from you.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man they say pilfered a hotel cash drawer while the clerk was away.

They released photos of a man they said stole about $300 from the cash drawer at the Quality Inn on Jimmie Dyess Parkway around 11 p.m. Dec. 23.

It happened while the front desk clerk briefly walked away, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Tyler Bultman at 706-541-3934.

