Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Patchy fog and mist expected to develop early this morning as the wedge breaks down and moisture builds across the region. Be safe on your morning commute! Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s to low 50s.

Foggy and misty conditions are expected early this morning. Temperatures will be much warmer today as the CSRA enters the warm sector of our next approaching low pressure system and wedge conditions begin to erode. Rain chances will also remain high with scattered showers likely during the day, especially between 12- 5pm. Despite the clouds and rain, highs today should be able to reach the mid to low 60s. Isolated to scattered showers are expected this evening heading towards midnight to usher in the new year.

A few strong storms could be possible New Year’s Day. A strong cold front will produce a line of storms that is expected to move through the CSRA late Friday. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the CSRA under a marginal risk for severe storms Friday afternoon-evening. Any severe weather that forms should be limited in intensity and duration. Highs on Friday will be warm again in the mid to low 70s. The one limiting factor for severe storms Friday is instability. If our atmosphere does not destabilize during the day Friday then severe weather looks unlikely. South winds are expected during the day between 8-12 mph.

The front is expected to stall near the coast and then an area of low pressure will override that front and brings us more heavy rain Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Highs will be warm again Saturday and be close to 70. Rain totals between Thursday and Saturday could be over 2″ for some areas in the CSRA.

We are expected to finally see dry conditions again by Sunday as high pressure builds in over the region. Highs on Sunday will be comfortable in the low 60s.

Nice weather looks to hang around for the first half of next week with highs in the mid to low 60s Monday through Wednesday.

