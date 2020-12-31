Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Light Showers, Mist, and Patchy Fog Tonight | Stronger Storms Tomorrow Afternoon
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated to scattered showers are expected this evening heading towards midnight to usher in the new year. A few locations will see a break from the showers but we can expect foggy and overcast skies to remain through early tomorrow morning.

A few strong storms could be possible New Year’s Day. A strong cold front will produce a line of storms that is expected to move through the CSRA late Friday. The Storm Prediction Center currently has some of the eastern counties in the CSRA under a marginal risk for severe storms Friday afternoon-evening. Any severe weather that forms should be limited in intensity and duration. Highs on Friday will be warm again in the mid to low 70s. The one limiting factor for severe storms Friday is instability. If our atmosphere does not destabilize during the day Friday then severe weather looks unlikely. South winds are expected during the day between 8-15 mph with gusts between 25-30 as the front passes through the region.

The front is expected to stall near the coast and then an area of low pressure will override that front and bring us more heavy rain Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Highs will be warm again Saturday and be close to 70. Rain totals between Thursday and Saturday could be over 2″ for some areas in the CSRA.

We are expected to finally see dry conditions again by Sunday as high pressure builds in over the region. Highs on Sunday will be comfortable in the low 60s.

Nice weather looks to hang around for the first half of next week with highs in the mid to low 60s Monday through Wednesday.

