Burke Co. Announces 2nd Semester return plan for students

Burke County Public Schools sent us this photo from Hybrid Group B's first day of class back on...
Burke County Public Schools sent us this photo from Hybrid Group B's first day of class back on Sept. 8, 2020.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the safety of students and staff remains a top priority for the Burke County School District, students will now learn from home upon returning from winter break.

The second semester will begin Tuesday, January 5 as scheduled, however, students will learn from home through Friday, January 15.

Monday, January 18 will continue to be observed as the MLK Jr. holiday.

Face to face learning will resume Tuesday, January 19.

The two-week adjustment in time is an attempt to ensure students and staff do not return having had unknown exposure to COVID-19 at or near the end of the winter break.

The district stresses that the additional time is not intended to be an extension of the holiday break.

Attendance during these two weeks is mandatory and will be determined by participation in sessions and completion of assignments as they have been for all distance/learn from home students.

Teachers will continue to provide instruction and assignments via Google Classroom and Google Meets.

Parents are to ensure their child logs in daily for Google Meets sessions to check and complete his/her assignments beginning Tuesday, January 5. Additional information will be provided by your child’s school and teacher as needed.

If there are any questions during this time, parents may contact the school on Tuesday and Thursday between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM.

Free Wi-Fi locations can be found on the back of the Burke County Newsletter or burkeschools.org.

