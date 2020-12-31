Advertisement

Australia takes lead in ringing in new year with socially distanced fireworks display

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Fireworks exploded over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year celebrations begin in Sydney, Australia, Friday.

One million people would usually crowd the Sydney Harbor to watch the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

But this year, authorities advised revelers to watch the fireworks on television as the two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria battle to curb new COVID-19 outbreaks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
A ‘distraction’ vs. a ‘disaster’: Have Trump and Kemp gone from allies to enemies?
One officer was injured and a second man was killed following an officer-involved shooting at a...
Bullet didn’t kill suspect shot by officer near Washington County prison
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives to testify at a Congressional Oversight Commission...
Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night
C.A.V.E Task Force ending operations
C.A.V.E Task Force disbands after assisting in more than 360 cases
News 12 is on the scene of a traffic accident at 635 Edgefield Rd.
Traffic collision with injuries reported at Edgefield Road

Latest News

If you recognize this man, Columbia County deputies want to hear from you.
Deputies say this man stole cash at Columbia County hotel
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Biden inauguration to feature memorial for COVID victims
Hospitals in the CSRA are preparing for expansion of the coronavirus vaccines to the general...
2-state sees new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations
In Australia, it's already 2021.
RAW: Australia celebrates new year with fireworks over Sydney