Traffic collision with injuries reported at Edgefield Rd

News 12 is on the scene of a traffic accident at 635 Edgefield Rd.
News 12 is on the scene of a traffic accident at 635 Edgefield Rd.((Source: WRDW))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement has responded to an accident near 635 Edgefield Road in Aiken County.

At least one person has been transported to the hospital for injuries. Belvedere Fire Department and an ambulance are on scene.

Northbound lanes of Edgefield Rd are closed and traffic is being detoured down Whatley St. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene. We will provide updates as they develop.

