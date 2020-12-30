Traffic collision with injuries reported at Edgefield Rd

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement has responded to an accident near 635 Edgefield Road in Aiken County.

At least one person has been transported to the hospital for injuries. Belvedere Fire Department and an ambulance are on scene.

Northbound lanes of Edgefield Rd are closed and traffic is being detoured down Whatley St. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

