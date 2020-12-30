Bullet didn’t kill suspect shot by officer near Washington County prison

DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An autopsy has shed light on the cause of death for a suspect who was shot earlier this week by a Georgia corrections officer in Washington County.

The gunshot wound didn’t kill him.

It all started with a contraband drop Sunday at Washington State Prison, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. That contraband, officials believe, was expected to be introduced into the prison.

K-9 officers were working the drop around 10:39 p.m. when the pair of officers got into a gunfight with 26-year-old Marquavious Rashod Parks, of Athens, according to authorities.

One of the officers was struck in the process and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. He has since been released.

Parks, meanwhile, was found dead in a nearby pond.

The GBI reported Wednesday that he drowned, with gunshot wounds contributing to his death.

A second man in the case, identified as John Frank Snow, 51, was apprehended. He will be charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer and felony murder.

“The GBI will continue its independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting,” a statement from GBI said. “Upon completion, it will be submitted to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office for next steps.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.