Advertisement

Bullet didn’t kill suspect shot by officer near Washington County prison

One officer was injured and a second man was killed following an officer-involved shooting at a...
One officer was injured and a second man was killed following an officer-involved shooting at a state prison in Washington County, GBI officials said Monday morning.(Gray Media)
By Dakota Watson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An autopsy has shed light on the cause of death for a suspect who was shot earlier this week by a Georgia corrections officer in Washington County.

The gunshot wound didn’t kill him.

It all started with a contraband drop Sunday at Washington State Prison, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. That contraband, officials believe, was expected to be introduced into the prison.

K-9 officers were working the drop around 10:39 p.m. when the pair of officers got into a gunfight with 26-year-old Marquavious Rashod Parks, of Athens, according to authorities.

MORE | Community shaken by rumors surrounding McCormick prison incident

One of the officers was struck in the process and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. He has since been released.

Parks, meanwhile, was found dead in a nearby pond.

The GBI reported Wednesday that he drowned, with gunshot wounds contributing to his death.

A second man in the case, identified as John Frank Snow, 51, was apprehended. He will be charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer and felony murder.

“The GBI will continue its independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting,” a statement from GBI said. “Upon completion, it will be submitted to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office for next steps.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car-to-car shooting
Name given for 22-year-old fatally shot in vehicle near Swainsboro
A Richmond County incident report is painting a new picture of what caused a fight and shooting...
Black & Mild cigar blamed as reason behind Stars and Strikes fight
File image
Judge blocks residency challenges to 4,000 Ga. voters, riling state elections chief
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Skylar Mack
Senators work to get Ga. student freed in Cayman Islands

Latest News

Authorities discuss a Charleston police shooting that claimed the life of a suspect.
We’re getting a clearer picture of deadly shooting by Charleston officer
Jones Gap State Park in South Carolina
S.C. state parks to continue tradition of New Year’s Day hikes
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
How South Carolina’s House members voted on $2,000 stimulus
Emergency response
Some S.C. first responders still waiting for COVID-19 vaccine