Still receiving vaccines, SC is above national average for administration

Police Officer getting covid vaccine
Police Officer getting covid vaccine(Dakota News Now)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced the statewide vaccination percentage per doses received by the federal government is at 31 percent.

This percentage is above the national average of 19 percent and nearly double that of other southeastern states.

Based on current reports, the utilization rates, which is doses administered and doses allocated/shipped of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, indicates:

  • South Carolina: 35,158/112,125 (31 percent)
  • North Carolina 63,500/323,125 (20 percent)
  • Georgia: 52,242/372,900 (14 percent)
  • Alabama: 20,354/128,175 (16 percent)

Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Data Tracker, the national vaccine administration percentage, based on doses distributed and first doses administered, is currently 19 percent.

“We continue to successfully roll out our state’s carefully crafted statewide vaccination plan and the number of Phase 1a individuals who can currently receive the vaccine is increasing each week,” Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina State Epidemiologist, said in the release.

Dr. Bell reminds South Carolinians that while more vaccines continue to arrive in the state, doses are limited like in all states. She also encouraged everyone to remain patient and to follow the guidance of public health officials.

“Our overarching goal is to prevent further loss of life to this deadly virus, and with our state’s irreplaceable front-line medical workers and vulnerable nursing home and long-term care facility residents and staff receiving vaccine, we are well on our way to meeting that goal,” she said.

