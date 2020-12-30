S.C. state parks to continue tradition of New Year’s Day hikes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Those looking for something healthy to do in the morning or afternoon on New Year’s Day are being encouraged to take part in South Carolina state parks’ “First Day Hikes.”

State Park officials say their New Year’s Day tradition is a good way to start the new year off on an active note.

Although some parks will only allow groups 10 people or less, state park officials say they are hoping people will stop by to go for a nice stroll through the park on some of their easy trails. These trails range from a half mile to three miles.

State park officials say some parks may require face coverings.

The South Carolina Department of Parks says people can find more information on a trail near them by accessing their website’s programs and events page.

