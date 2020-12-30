Advertisement

Ridder, Daniels put winning streaks on line in Peach Bowl

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) during a game against Mississippi State on Dooley Field at...
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) during a game against Mississippi State on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh | Tony Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Georgia’s JT Daniels have different skills at quarterback. They are similar in that both make smart decisions on the field. Also, both are undefeated as a starter this season entering the Peach Bowl.

Ridder has led No. 6 Cincinnati to a 9-0 season. The 11th-ranked Bulldogs are 7-2 overall and 3-0 since Daniels was named the starter. Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman says Daniels may have the strongest arm he has faced with the Bearcats.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart says Ridder does a great job of putting Cincinnati in position for success.

