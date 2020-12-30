Poison Peach Film Festival moves out of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time in more than a decade, the annual Poison Peach Film Festival is getting a new location.

The film festival will not be at the Imperial Theater next year.

Instead, it’s moving to the Palmetto Theatre in Hampton, S.C.

According to its Facebook page, this year’s festival will have limited seating and require masks.

It’s set to be held at the end of January.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.