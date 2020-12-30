Advertisement

Poison Peach Film Festival moves out of Augusta

Venues like the Imperial Theatre are allowed to open July 1. (Source: WRDW)
Venues like the Imperial Theatre are allowed to open July 1. (Source: WRDW)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time in more than a decade, the annual Poison Peach Film Festival is getting a new location.

The film festival will not be at the Imperial Theater next year.

Instead, it’s moving to the Palmetto Theatre in Hampton, S.C.

According to its Facebook page, this year’s festival will have limited seating and require masks.

It’s set to be held at the end of January.

MORE | McMaster reminds public of approved New Year’s Eve events

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car-to-car shooting
Name given for 22-year-old fatally shot in vehicle near Swainsboro
A Richmond County incident report is painting a new picture of what caused a fight and shooting...
Black & Mild cigar blamed as reason behind Stars and Strikes fight
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
File image
Judge blocks residency challenges to 4,000 Ga. voters, riling state elections chief
Skylar Mack
Senators work to get Ga. student freed in Cayman Islands

Latest News

File image
After more than a year, S.C. man arrested in Georgia over infant’s death
Could big lottery jackpots help you redeem 2020?
Coronavirus updates
COVID-19 updates: A plea from Kemp, nursing homes have no vaccine here, new strain hits U.S. and more
Kemp
COVID in the 2-state: Overflow hospital, vaccine rollout, nurse shortage and more