Pandemic triggers ticketing delay for 2021 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 2020 Masters Tournament that was delayed by the pandemic, the ticketing process for Patron Series Badges is being delayed for the 2021 tournament.

The process normally begins on Jan. 1.

But with that date just a couple of days away, the Masters announced the ticketing delay on its website and in an email to badge holders, citing concerns about the continuing pandemic.

“As planning continues on how to stage the 2021 Masters Tournament safely and responsibly, we are delaying the ticket process for Patron Series Badges,” organizers of the legendary golf event announced at http://tickets.masters.com.

“Our patrons are a key component to the history and tradition of the Masters. However, ensuring the health and safety of everyone with the Tournament is our most important priority,” the website stated.

Organizers said that “planning continues on how to stage the 2021 Masters Tournament safely and responsibly.”

“Our intention is to communicate our decisions for the 2021 Masters to all patrons of record by the end of January. No further action is needed with your account at this time,” the announcement tells patrons.

Patron Series Badges are are passes for the four tournament rounds. They do not include practice rounds.

When the tournament was delayed this year until November, organizers offered to defer the badges to next year’s tournament, which is set for April 5-11.

