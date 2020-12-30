Advertisement

More ways to dispose of your leftover Christmas tree in the CSRA

The holiday season is coming to a close, and if your family enjoyed a live Christmas tree this season, here are some ways you can dispose of it.(KEVN)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The holiday season is coming to a close, and if your family enjoyed a live Christmas tree this season, here are some ways you can dispose of it.

All of these programs ask that you only donate REAL trees and clear it of any ornaments, tinsel, or any decorations before disposing of them.

Harlem Fire Department

Consider taking it to Columbia County Fire Rescue Engine Co. 2 at 518 Gibbs Rd. in Evans. The trees donated can be used for firefighter training in the department’s burn building. Trees can be dropped off behind the station next to the training facility.

North Augusta TreeCycle Program

This program begins on Monday, January 11, 2021 and continues through Thursday, January 14, 2021. The trees will be picked up curbside on your normal day of sanitation collection.

If you have any questions, please contact Public Services at 803-441-4240 or 803-441-4245 for more information.

U.S. Army Corps

Another reminder that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will accept real Christmas trees through Jan. 17 to turn into fish habitats at Strom Thurmond Lake.

You can find those locations of drop-off if you click here.

