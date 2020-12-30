Masters field at 84 players heading into the final 3 months

(AP) - C.T. Pan already has one Masters record by having to wait 571 days from the time he qualified to hitting his first tee shot at Augusta National.

He’ll have to share the next record for shortest wait — 144 days — until the next Masters. The field for the Masters next April was at 84 players by the end of the year. Ten of them qualified by being in the top 50 in the world ranking.

Among those missing was Rickie Fowler. Meanwhile, Annika Sorenstam is getting the golf bug. And now that she’s 50, Sorenstam is thinking about playing the U.S. Senior Women’s Open next year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.