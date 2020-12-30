Advertisement

In flurry of tweets targeting Georgia, Trump calls for Kemp to quit

From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump
From left: Brian Kemp and Donald Trump(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - President Donald Trump lashed out today on Twitter, calling for the resignation of Gov. Brian Kemp.

Trump — who’s fired similar salvos at Kemp and other fellow Republicans in the state after losing the presidential election here — called the governor an obstructionist.

Despite the certified election results, Trump claims he won Georgia as well as other swing states.

Kemp and Trump were once close allies, but Trump today called the leadership in Georgia a “disaster.”

MORE | Early voting nears an end in Georgia runoffs

Kemp didn’t seem to appreciate the jabs from the president.

“I’ve supported the president. I’ve said it many times: I worked as hard as anybody in the state on his re-election up to Nov. 3. I’ve supported the legal process that him or any other campaign can go through. At the end of the day, I also have to follow the laws of the Constitution,” Kemp said.

He said he needs “to stay focused on the issues of the day in Georgia, not on what anybody is tweeting.”

Trump will be visiting the Peach State on Monday to campaign for incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are locked in runoff battles against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. All four were on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, but none gained a sufficient majority of votes to claim a seat. The outcome of the election will determine which party controls the Senate.

Kemp said nothing should distract Georgians from voting in Tuesday’s runoffs and that he will continue to support Loeffler and Perdue.

The president’s tweets came after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he’d debunked claims of election fraud for the third time in the 2020 presidential election after investigators audited absentee ballot signatures in Cobb County.

In the string of tweets, Trump says quote “Just allow us to find the crime and turn the state Republican.”

The president also raises concerns over someone he assumes is Raffensperger’s brother working for a company based in China.

WTOC has not been able to find a relationship between the men, only that the two share a last name.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WTOC

