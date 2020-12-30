Advertisement

How South Carolina’s House members voted on $2,000 stimulus

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s members of the U.S. House of Representatives made their voices heard Monday during the vote on raising the amount of COVID-19 stimulus checks.

The stand-alone bill would increase the current $600 checks to $2,000.

Of the state’s seven representatives, two voted to increase the stimulus checks to $2,000 while five voted against the bill.

Democratic Reps. Jim Clyburn and Joe Cunningham were the state’s lone Congressmen to vote in favor of the bill. Meanwhile, Republicans Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman, Joe Wilson, Tim Rice, and William Timmons each voted against the bill.

The bill was ultimately passed by the Democratic-led House and sent to the Republican-led Senate for discussion. It has not received a vote there as of Tuesday when the Senate adjourned.

To see how every member of the House voted, click or tap here.

