Grizzlies’ Ja Morant out 3-5 weeks with sprained left ankle

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant will miss three to five weeks after spraining his left ankle.

The Memphis Grizzlies say further tests revealed Morant suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during Monday night’s 116-111 overtime win over Brooklyn.

Morant was defending a shot by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and rolled his ankle when he landed on Luwawu-Cabarrot’s foot. Morant hopped off the court and was taken by wheelchair to the locker room.

He returned with his left foot in a walking boot.

