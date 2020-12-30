Advertisement

Gov. McMaster reminds public of approved NYE events

McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into...
McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into close contact with the COVID-19 virus,” his office said in a release.(Source: WCSC/File)
By Riley Bean
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the pandemic continues, Governor McMaster’s office released a tweet reminding South Carolinians of occupancy limits and approved events this New Years Eve.

The tweet released Tuesday said South Carolina businesses have been able to stay open because of the actions taken by people tow social distance and reduce to spread of COVID-19.

“South Carolina businesses, restaurants, manufacturers and public facilities have remained open for safe and secure operation due to the reasonable and measured actions that have been taken,” McMaster’s tweet said. “South Carolinians know what to do to limit the virus’ spread, but there are indications that folks may be letting their guard down as it relates to large gathering”

The governor said he wanted to remind people of occupancy limits, but also gave a list of approved state-held New Year’s Eve events.

“As a reminder with New Year’s Eve approaching attendance at indoor or outdoor events must not exceed 250 persons or 50% of the certificate of occupancy issued by the fire marshal,” McMaster said.

