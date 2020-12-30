Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will begin to turn cloudy this morning as high pressure moves off the east coast and a moist flow off the Atlantic Ocean returns to the region. Lows will be down in the upper 30s to low 40s for most of the area by sunrise. Winds will be out of the northeast between 3-8 mph.

Wedge conditions are expected today, which will bring northeast winds, below average highs, cloudy skies, and the chance for a few showers. There will be a big spread in high temperatures with highs in the northern CSRA remaining in the 40s all day, while southern CSRA counties could get into the 60s. Augusta will be in between and see highs in the lower 50s.

Foggy and misty conditions are expected early Thursday morning. Temperatures will be much warmer Thursday as the CSRA enters the warm sector of our next approaching low pressure system and wedge conditions begin to erode. Rain chances will also remain high Thursday with scattered showers likely during the day. Despite the clouds and rain, highs on Thursday should be able to reach the mid to low 60s as winds turn out of the southeast. Rain does look possible Thursday night for any New Year’s Eve plans.

A few strong storms could be possible New Year’s Day. A strong cold front will produce a line of storms that is expected to move through the CSRA Friday. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the CSRA under a 15% risk for severe storms between Friday morning and Saturday morning. Timing of the line of storms will not be known until we get closer to Friday. Highs on Friday will be warm again in the mid to low 70s. The one limiting factor for severe storms Friday is instability. If our atmosphere does not destabilize during the day Friday then severe weather looks unlikely. Breezy south winds expected Friday between 10-15 mph.

Depending on how far east the front gets this weekend will determine if we stay dry or seeing more rain. A few showers look to remain possible Saturday, but less likely Sunday. Temperatures do look to stay above average through the weekend.

